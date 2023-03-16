City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi suspended in wake of police raid

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took the decision following a raid on Booi's office by the police's provincial commercial crimes unit on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi has been suspended from the mayoral committee with immediate effect.

James Vos is the acting Mayco member for human settlements.

Welcoming the raid, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Khalid Sayed said that law enforcement agencies need to take a hard stance against any allegations of malfeasance, particularly relating to service delivery departments.

"We have always been of the view that a lot of malpractice has been happening in the City of Cape Town, without the necessary consequences," Sayed said.

Mayor Hill-Lewis said that he'd asked authorities to brief him on the reasons for the raid at several offices, during which electronic equipment and documents were confiscated.