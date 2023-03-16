Anti-wildlife trading group rooting out illegal trade, intimidation of rangers

United for Wildlife was using foreign and private intelligence to combat the country's illegal trade market, which it said risks not only the lives of the animals, but also the rangers protecting them.

JOHANNESBURG - An anti-wildlife trading organisation said it's clamping down on illegal operations in South Africa by using foreign and private intelligence to stop the operations of criminal syndicates.

This followed the United States Department of the Treasury made a commitment to finance a South African task force that would combat the illegal wildlife trade.

Founded by Prince William, United for Wildlife held a two-day event at the Kruger National Park with the government and non-governmental organisations.

The organisation said the illegal trade market was estimated at roughly $20 billion globally every year.

“The illegal wildlife trade is organised crime at a global scale, devastating wildlife populations and pushing some of South Africa's most iconic species, like elephants and rhinos, towards extinction,” said United for Wildlife's Rob Campbell.

Campbell said that the South African illegal trade market involved more than just the animals.

“South Africa is at risk of this trade, unfortunately, with its abundance of wildlife. But it’s not just the wildlife that is at risk, there's also a human side to this. There are also rangers who put their lives on the line to protect this wildlife - and those very rangers are being targeted by criminal syndicates.”