ActionSA to open bribery case after alleged bribery in Tshwane mayoral election

The party claims that R2 million was offered to councillors by an opposing party to entice its councillors to vote for Cope's Dr Murunwa Makwarela as the executive mayor.

PRETORIA - ActionSA said that some of its councillors in Tshwane were offered an overall amount of R2 million to vote against the party line during the mayoral election in February.

Former Tshwane Mayor and Cope member Dr Murunwa Makwarela received 11 more votes than the Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition’s candidate Cilliers Brink.

This is despite the coalition, which included ActionSA, having a majority of councillors in Tshwane.

READ: Makwarela quits as Tshwane mayor, councillor over fake clearance document

READ: ActionSA's Mashaba unapologetic about subjecting councillors to polygraph tests

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said that the party will be opening a case of bribery against Tshwane councillors from an opposing political party.

Beaumont said they had proof that showed how their councillors were enticed with money to vote against the party line.

ActionSA said that further details of the case would be communicated during a press briefing later on Thursday, outside of the Olievenhoutbosch Police Station in Tshwane.

Eyewitness News understands that this move was a culmination of ActionSA's internal investigation to find councillors within their party who betrayed them by voting for Makwarela to become executive mayor in the secret ballot vote.

Last weekend, ActionSA fired its Tshwane spokesperson, Nkele Molapo, for allegedly leaking confidential party information to her husband.

But Molapo has since denied the claim.