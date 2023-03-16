ActionSA's Beaumont believes DOP were not acting alone in councillor bribe bid

On Thursday morning, former Tshwane MMC Kgosietsile Kgosiemang opened an attempted bribery case against a PR councillor from the Defenders of the People (DOP).

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA national chairperson, Micheal Beaumont, says he believes that the Defenders of the People party were not acting alone when they attempted to bribe an ActionSA councillor in Tshwane.

On Thursday morning, former Tshwane MMC Kgosietsile Kgosiemang opened an attempted bribery case against a PR councillor from the DOP.

Kgosiemang alleges that he was offered more than R1 million to vote for Dr Murunwa Makwarela as mayor ahead of his party’s choice, Cilliers Brink.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA National Cahirperson, says he believes that the councillor from DOP (Defenders of the People) was not acting alone when they attempted to bribe an ActionSA cllr in Tshwane.



Beaumont says the party cannot tolerate their cllrs selling their votes. TCG pic.twitter.com/BMKL9Slpqz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 16, 2023

ALSO READ:

The former MMC said that he turned down the money, however, Makwarela did go on to win the mayoral election, with eight councillors from the Democratic Alliance-ActionSA multiparty coalition voting for him.

Beaumont said that he did not believe that a small, newly formed party like Defenders of the People had R2 million lying around to bribe people.

The ActionSA chairperson said that they had asked police to probe the possible involvement of the African National Congress (ANC), who were instrumental in the election of Makwarela as Tshwane’s executive mayor.

"There is a group of political parties that are involved in, let's call it what it is, a coup, to unseat a government that has a majority in the City of Tshwane and they are buying their way into a majority through their ill-gotten processes," Beaumont said.

ANC Tshwane secretary, George Matjila, said that there was nothing underhanded around Makwarela’s election.

He said that the DA-ActionSA coalition should not involve them in their internal squabbles.

Despite numerous attempts by Eyewitness News, the DOP councillor at the centre of the bribing case has not responded to our queries.

FIRING LINE

ActionSA also said that it would be firing more of their councillors in Tshwane, as the fallout from the election of Dr Murunwa Makwarela as mayor continues.

Following the election, ActionSA subjected their councillors to lie detector tests in order to identify who did not follow the party line.

ActionSA has already fired its regional spokesperson, Nkele Molapo, for allegedly leaking confidential party information to her husband, a claim she has denied.

Beaumont said that they would be announcing further action against their councillors arising from their investigations.

"Voters vote for ActionSA on the idea that we are an alternative to the ANC, so when individual councillors go and betray that trust and do what they want with the votes given to them on the basis... we don't act lightly, we act very strongly. You will see more action from us in the coming days."