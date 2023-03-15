'Wishy-washy' SABC board appointment process faces further hurdle

On Tuesday, the selection committee met to reconsider whether any names should be removed from those submitted to the President, including that of former head of news Phathiswa Magopeni.

CAPE TOWN - There have been more SABC board delays, with Members of Parliament (MPs) clashing over certain names being included on the board, and some parties calling the process “wishy-washy”.

The sub-committee selecting the board met on Tuesday night to reconsider whether any names should be removed from those submitted to the president, including the former head of SABC news Phathiswa Magopeni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa asked for clarity about an additional “pool” of three names provided to him, instead of the 12 needed for the appointment.

READ: 12 or 15 names? Ramaphosa asks Parly for clarity on SABC board submission

While MPs were in agreement to remove the extra “pool” names, they also clashed over the possible removal of certain candidates, including Magopeni.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Lesiba Molala questioned whether they should ignore a letter from former Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni where she raised the King Report on Corporate Governance and how it affects certain candidates.

“We can’t then ignore the point that is raised by the minister as advice to the president," said Molala.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Zandile Majozi objected to any changes to the names by the ANC.

“It’s a wishy-washy game that is not going to be on our side. It’s going to blow in our faces. I do not agree with the process of us engaging on the 12 names and removing other people in the 12 names.”

Legal adviser advocate Frankie Jenkins said that the Broadcasting Act informs the board selection, saying there’s nothing that states it must consider the King Report on Corporate Governance, which is not legislation.

The committee will now wait for a further legal opinion before it comes up with a new resolution.