Western Cape budget: R4.76bn towards residents' safety, an 'important priority'

On Tuesday, Finance MEC Mireille Wenger brought forward the province's 2023/2024 budget, with millions put aside for upgrades on schools, GBV programmes, infrastructure etc.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said it's putting aside millions to build more schools and classrooms.

Finance MEC Mireille Wenger tabled the province's 2023/2024 budget on Tuesday.

Over a three-year period, the province aims to spend R242.31 billion in the Western Cape.

R350 million will go to school upgrades, while R190 million is set aside to feed almost 500,000 pupils over the next three years.

Wenger said that gender-based violence (GBV) programmes are also included in the budget.

“Sadly, for far too many, especially women and children, this fear has been realised and it should not be this way. That is why we will do everything we can to make the province safer for all who live in it by allocating an extra R396.09 million over the MTEF (Medium-Term Expenditure Framework) for safety, bringing our total budget for this priority to R4.76 billion.”

But the lion's share, Wenger said, will be spent on housing, health, and water and sanitation.

“R7.76 billion that will be spent on providing more housing opportunities. R3.86 billion that will be spent on infrastructure projects at clinics, hospitals, colleges, and R1.58 billion that will be spent to improve access to basic services like water and sanitation in informal settlements.”