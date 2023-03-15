Steve Hofmeyr ordered to pay R100k to LGBT+ organisation over online comments

The controversial musician was ordered to pay the hefty settlement by the Equality Court for claiming the queer community supported grooming children and endorsed bestiality on social media in 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musician, Steve Hofmeyr, will have to pay R100,000 to an LGBTQIA+ organisation as part of a hate speech settlement for discriminatory comments he made on social media.

Non-profit organisation (NPO) Out and the Human Rights Commission (HRC) took Hofmeyr to the Equality Court in Gqeberha.

This was after he told hundreds of thousands of his followers in April 2022 that the LGBTQIA+ acronym included those who engaged in bestiality, and that the gay community supported the “grooming” of children.

As a condition of the settlement, the court also ordered Hofmeyr to publicly apologise and participate in a diversity workshop.

The organisation’s human rights manager, Lerato Phalakatshela, said that the right to freedom of speech should not be used to demonise a community with false and hateful statements that helped with creating a stigmatising and threatening environment.

“There are issues in the country, in terms of hate speech and discrimination, and at times it comes from prominent people, and it can be damaging if not dealt with, especially if it’s someone who has a big following, like Steve Hofmeyr.”