Steenhuisen, Phalatse, Phenyane to contest for DA's top job

The party will hold its federal congress in Johannesburg next month.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s top job will officially be contested by three candidates - incumbent John Steenhuisen, former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and little-known party activist, Lungile Phenyane.

On Wednesday, its presiding officers officially made candidates known for both its federal council and its executive.

The #DA announcing its candidates to stand for leadership positions at its congress next month. LD pic.twitter.com/S6MnJ8KxB4 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

#DA Also three deputy federal chairpersons positions to be contested by:



Anton Bredell

JP Smith

Lungile Phenyane

Natasha Mazzone

Nqaba Bhanga

Refiloe Nt'sekhe

Shehana Kajee

Solly Malatsi



LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

The DA said that it was on track to host its biggest-ever congress in the party’s history.

More than 2,000 delegates are expected to attend.

A party activist from Tshwane, Lungile Phenyane is contesting all six positions, including that of party leader.

Congress presiding officer, Greg Krumbock: "We have had a policy conference before this. The main business of congress will be to process constitutional amendments, to debate and adopt various resolutions and, of course, our leadership elections. "

The most-hotly contested position is that of the three deputy chairpersons of the federal council, for which eight candidates are in the running.

Former party leader, Helen Zille, appears to be a shoo-in to retain her job as chairperson of the federal council, only being challenged by Phenyane.