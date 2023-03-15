Section 194 inquiry a politically & racially motivated witch hunt - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was giving evidence at the inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Wednesday, where she took to the witness stand for the first time.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was the victim of a politically and racially motivated witch hunt.

Mkhwebane was giving evidence at the inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Wednesday, where she took to the witness stand for the first time.

She also said that the inquiry had not been a fair process.

Mkhwebane used most of Wednesday to inform the inquiry about the reasons behind the inquiry, as well as the state of the Public Protector’s office.

She also provided a list of "untouchable" people she investigated from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Helen Zille and former ministers, Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown.

"So this process is far removed from the Constitution as the south is to the north. It is a politically motivated witch hunt, masquerading as a bona fide inquiry under the auspices of Section 194 of the Constitution. So it is racially motivated."

Mkhwebane has also accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of having a vendetta against her.

She said that the inquiry was also not about her "removal" but to determine her fitness to hold office in a fair process.

