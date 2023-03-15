Scopa to ask De Ruyter to appear before it in late April to explain Eskom claims

Scopa has put the brakes on immediately establishing an inquiry into malfeasance at Eskom after agreeing to do so last week.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter will be asked to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to explain his claims about corruption at the power utility, which he made in a televised interview last month.

On Wednesday, Scopa put the brakes on immediately establishing an inquiry into malfeasance at Eskom after agreeing to do so last week.

The committee said that it needed to do more preparatory work first, including calling Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, and Eskom board members to share what they knew about De Ruyter’s claims.

Scopa on Wednesday also received a legal opinion on the extent to which it would be able to carry out an inquiry into financial impropriety at Eskom.

But Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised concerns that they may be limited in scope.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Bheki Hadebe tabled the request for an inquiry.

“Let us write to Mr de Ruyter requesting him to provide information which can assist the basis of our discussion going forward."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) suggested that a decision on an inquiry be delayed until the National Assembly had voted on its motion to establish an ad hoc committee on Eskom, which would have wider investigative powers.

But Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the work of Scopa should not be stifled by other parliamentary processes.

“We must not relegate ourselves to being a default position if other processes fail. It’s either we say yes or no.”

The committee will now ask De Ruyter to appear before it in late April.