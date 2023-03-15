SAPS say they have measures in place to ensure safety during EFF shutdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters has called for an unprecedented national shutdown to demand the country back from what it calls an incompetent and directionless government.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have reassured South Africans that they will deploy boots on the ground and not allow the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to shut down the country when they lead a protest next Monday.

The EFF has called for a national shutdown and want President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign over how he has dealt with load shedding in the country.

The red berets, in the lead-up to the protest, have advised businesses to close their operations on the day.

However, SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that while protests were protected under the law, there was no political party that had the authority to order businesses to close.

"We are not aware of any national shutdown and there will be no national shutdown. We know of a planned protest that will be taking place on Monday, and we are assuring South Africans that we have put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa amidst this planned protest."