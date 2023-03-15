Rahima Moosa nurse in hot water for septic self-made surgery prep solution

Sister Thembela Goduka mixed Steriscrub and water to prepare patients for surgery, after the hospital ran out of povidone-iodine and SteriPrep solutions, resulting in around 11 infections.

JOHANNESBURG - A nurse at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital will undergo a disciplinary inquiry for mixing her own solution to prepare patients for surgery.

An investigation by health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba into the hospital found that sister Thembela Goduka, who was an operational manager for the theatre department, made the mixture when the hospital ran out of stock.

The investigation revealed that the dignity and well-being of pregnant women were compromised at the facility.

The ombud also recommended a disciplinary hearing against CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi.

The report by Makgoba detailed how when the hospital ran out of povidone-iodine and SteriPrep solutions, Goduka took it upon herself to mix Steriscrub and water to prepare patients for surgery.

“She decided to create her own concoction that was used to clean people for abdominal surgery and that led to about 11 infections that had to be taken back to theatre.”

This was despite the hospital CEO instructing her to borrow the correct solutions from other hospitals.

Steriscrub is used to wash hands in the operating theatre, after which gloves are worn by medical staff.

When asked about her use of the substance for surgery, Goduka simply said that she ensured that there was not much foam.