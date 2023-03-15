Rahima Moosa Hospital: Hygiene is an issue, say mothers

Katlego Jiyane | A report by the health ombudsman was released on Tuesday, where the hospital was described as dirty, filthy and unsafe by many of its users. A number of mothers at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital told Eyewitness News that hygiene at the hospital needed to be attended to urgently. Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba also described the Gauteng health facility as a mess but many of the women said that apart from the uncleanliness, their experiences had not been all that bad.