POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba

Season three of 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' is back and the first episode is a conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba joins Eyewitness News associate editor for politics, Tshidi Madia, to discuss the current controversies that surround the party. Just in the month of March, the party fired one of its councillors, Nkele Molapo, and parted ways with its Gauteng chairperson, Bongani Baloyi.

In this one-on-one, Mashaba shares candidly how Baloyi allegedly colluded with the ANC to bring it back through the back door and how he was actively dividing Tshwane and other regions. Mashaba also exclusively reveals that Baloyi actively blocked people from opening branches.

Mashaba shared ActionSA's plans 14 months ahead of the national elections. He maintains that they will claim victory by winning Gauteng outright.

MASHABA ON BONGANI BALOYI: HE WAS DIVISIVE AND BLOCKED PEOPLE

"Bongani is a lovely guy, I said but you know what running a province is a complex matter for you… firstly the major one is to do with this ANC one, but look at the structures in Gauteng, you know in terms of putting structures, Gauteng is behind all the provinces," Mashaba told Eyewitness News.

Asked whether Baloyi divided the City of Tshwane, Mashaba replied: "Big time, not only Tshwane, other regions as well but Tshwane was the most toxic. When you do a skills audit of people, some people can fail on one thing and not on the other.

"We said let’s give him an opportunity because obviously, he has the ambition to become premier, but he is not going to be in charge of our structures," Mashaba said.

The ActionSA leader said that he wanted to see if Baloyi was committed.

"We give him a job as a spokesperson, fortunately as a spokesperson he can’t sabotage us behind the scenes and manipulate structures.

"I said: 'Bongani what you can do is get a high profile job, you are still in the Senate, you can profile yourself, you’ve got an ambition to be premier of Gauteng, here is an opportunity I am giving you. But giving you responsibility for structures, unfortunately, you're too toxic for that job.

Mashaba in reflecting on Baloyi's exit from his party says it's a short-term loss.

"Human beings must understand if you can't make decisions then you are bound to fail. The biggest weakness of SA politics, in general, is a lack of decisive leadership."

Mashaba expressed faith in incoming Gauteng ActionSA chairperson Funzile Ngobeni: "You will see the good work of Funzi now, Bongani was blocking people, he was blocking branches from being opened."

CITY OF TSHWANE

During a secret ballot vote to elect a new City of Tshwane council Speaker in the multi-party coalition that saw the African Transformation Movement's Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA's councilor Kholofelo Morodi to the post, the Electoral Commission of South Africa deemed 69 ballots spoilt after Democratic Alliance councilors didn't mark them with an 'X' as per normal.

Reacting to this, Mashaba said: "When a party is now facing a situation where democracy is on the market, on sale? What do you do to protect that? You got to be really stupid to not do something to make sure you are protected."

He added that ActionSA ensured that its members voted with a conscience: "We don’t apologise to anyone about the lie detector test. If you vote with your conscience you are given an opportunity during caucus to say, 'guys, I want to vote with my conscience'."

"The ANC’s hand is involved in the buying of people, must we just sit back like fools? We would honestly be fools to not act on this particular matter.

"Those that feel they want to vote on conscience and vote with the ANC, once we got proof, they are out and we not going to apologise to anyone about it," Mashaba said.