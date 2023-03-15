Nurse's concoction puts Rahima Moosa Hospital supply chain breakdown in focus

Sister Thembela Goduka, an operational manager for the theatre department, is facing a disciplinary inquiry after she made a mixture to prepare patients for abdominal surgery when the hospital ran out of stock.

JOHANNESBURG - A move by a nurse at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital to create her own mixture to treat surgery patients has spoken to the supply chain breakdown at the facility.

A woeful report into the state of the facility was released by the health ombudsman this week, in which it was found that the dignity and well-being of pregnant women was compromised at the facility.

Sister Thembela Goduka, an operational manager for the theatre department, is facing a disciplinary inquiry after she made a mixture to prepare patients for abdominal surgery when the hospital ran out of stock.

The self-made concoction resulted in 11 patients developing sepsis and requiring urgent surgery.

Povidone iodine and steriprep solutions are among several items of stock that the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital ran out of last year, promising Sister Goduka to make her own mixture.

The report by Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba showed how there had been a failure to check minimum stock levels, leading to emergency orders being made.

"These orders would be sent to the CEO to sign and there would be some delay or the CEO would find things that have not been properly completed."

He has spoken to the deviations in the hospital’s supply chain.

"And then they would wait for the CEO to be on leave or away from the hospital and then go to somebody who doesn't know the proper procedure and say 'this is urgent.'"

Gauteng health head of department, Doctor Nomonde Nolutshungu, said that a six-month plan to deal with supply chain challenges at the hospital was being developed.

