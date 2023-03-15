National Taxi Council in WC says it will not participate in EFF shutdown

The party is demanding that government immediately resolves the energy crisis and is calling on the president to step down.

CAPE TOWN - The National Taxi Council in the Western Cape said that while it fully supported the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s concerns, demands and reasons for a planned shutdown on Monday, members would not be taking part.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the City of Cape Town have gone to court to get an interdict to try and ensure the EFF's demonstrations don't get out of hand.

Santaco's Mandla Hermanus: "We have not been approached by that organisation to participate, however, we understand that some associations have been approached across the province and it would be the prerogative of those associations to decide whether they participate or not."