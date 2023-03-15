National shutdown: DA to lay criminal complaint if EFF resorts to violence

On Tuesday, the party filed an urgent interdict against the red berets in an effort to prevent them from protesting outside of the confines of the law.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) vowed to lay a criminal complaint against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), should any violent acts play out during next week's national shutdown.

DA leaders filed an urgent interdict at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday to compel the red berets to stay within the confines of the law in the run-up to and on the day of the shutdown on 20 March.

Though party leader John Steenhuisen said no one was allowed to take the law into their own hands, he still respected the EFF’s Constitutional right to protest peacefully.

"The Democratic Alliance, let me be clear about this as well, completely defends the right enshrined in the Constitution to undertake peaceful protest action.

"Indeed, we have done so on numerous occasions across South Africa. This is a legitimate Constitutional right, and we will defend this right, whether it's the DA, the EFF, or any other group that wishes to protest."

EFF spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys, said the DA's move to seek the court order was frivolous and misguided.

"Their legal action is doomed for failure because it lacks basis and is a poor publicity stunt to appeal to an anti-democratic, right-wing constituency.”