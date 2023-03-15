Mothers share their experiences at Rahima Moosa Hospital, say hygiene an issue

A bleak report by the health ombudsman was released on Tuesday, where the hospital was described as dirty, filthy and unsafe by many of its users.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of mothers at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital have told Eyewitness News that the hygiene of the hospital needs to be attended to urgently.

Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba also described the Gauteng health facility as a mess but many of the women said that apart from the uncleanliness, their experiences had not been all that bad.

There was a balanced approach from many of the women at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital who had given birth at the hospital more than once.

One woman said that on all four occasions that she had given birth at the hospital, she had pleasant experiences.

"I haven’t had a bad experience (…) I won’t lie to you. I’ve never slept on the floor, there was always a bed and if there isn’t, they will give you a chair because you need to wait your turn. I mean the population is high, so you can’t come and expect to get a bed, this is a public hospital."

Another woman has given birth at the hospital twice.

She said that her only problem with the facility was the hygiene.

"It doesn’t get cleaned, and then a pregnant woman they would tell her to bath when it’s cold – the water is cold, the windows are broken, it’s dirty."

#RahimaMoosaHospital Another woman who did not want to be named or filmed says the hospital has serious infrastructure and water challenges but the service that she has received on the four occasions that she has given birth here is not bad. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

#RahimaMoosaHospital Some of the pregnant women who we spoke to say they are happy with the service they received today. They arrived at around 7am for a check up and they are leaving the facility helped. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkom-Ralehoko said that a plan had been made to address the issues at the facility.