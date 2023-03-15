Mkhwebane says she was shocked by her suspension, felt like a 'sacrificial lamb'

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane finally took to the witness stand on Wednesday at the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she feels like a “sacrificial lamb” as she took to the witness stand for the first time to give evidence Wednesday.

Giving her version of events at the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, Mkhwebane also said she was “shocked” when President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended her.

She added that she was also shocked when President Cyril Ramphosa suspended her after she sent him a list of 31 questions about the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

Mkhwebane said that she was excited to finally get the chance to give her side of the story after months of evidence from over 20 witnesses.

She told the inquiry that she’s never had “peace” in the office, singling out the Democratic Alliance (DA) as having a vendetta against her.

She also said the rules to remove a Chapter 9 institution head were changed to target her personally.

"And I must say that I think I understood that, you know, sometimes somebody has to do this or be used as a sacrificial lamb so that this process can be tested."

She also expressed her shock when President Ramaphosa suspended her.

"When that happened, we were very shocked because there’s something like this, the suspension," she said.

Mkhwebane’s evidence continues, and she’s expected to focus on what her counsel calls the investigations into so-called "untouchables", like President Cyril Ramaphosa, and his involvement in the CR17 bank statements investigation.