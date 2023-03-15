Mbalula, Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa resign as MPs

The resignations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent Cabinet reshuffle.

CAPE TOWN - The office of the African National Congress' (ANC) chief whip in Parliament has confirmed to Eyewitness News that former cabinet ministers Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Fikile Mbalula, and Nathi Mthethwa have all resigned as Members of Parliament (MPs) this week.

In President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent Cabinet reshuffle, all of them were shown the door as new faces took their positions as Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Minister of Transport, and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Former Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister Dikeledi Magadzi has also given up her seat in the house.

Eyewitness News understands that former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu also intends to resign as a member of Parliament but is yet to formally submit a letter stating so.

Sisulu has been a member of the house for just shy of the past 30 years.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.