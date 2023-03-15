'Matric plus 12 more skills': Gauteng Education Dept's aim with new programme

The department said each pupil must have acquired 13 certified practical skills to enter the corporate world with by the time they complete school.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department launched its multi-certification programme on Wednesday, which aims to enable pupils from grades one to 12 to acquire practical skills outside the academic syllabus.

The programme was launched at the Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation.

The department’s deputy director-general, Alison Bengtson said the pupils will receive a certificate for each programme completed.

Some of the skills offered by the programme include coding, robotics, rocketry, K53, sign language, and plumbing, among others.

Bengtson said the programme will be gradually rolled out at public schools across the province, but institutions in townships and informal settlements will be prioritised.

She insisted the programme will put the learners in a better place for post-matric studies.

“By the time the learners finish their schooling after 12 years, they will have a matric certificate plus 12 additional skills-based certificates, and we start the programme from grade one.”

Speaking at the launch, the department’s DDG Alison Bengston said Through this initiative, the learners will have a learner’s license before completing matric. pic.twitter.com/p2UbXLhHpH ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

“From our schooling environment, you can use those certificates to venture into whatever discipline that would have trained you. We are talking about entrepreneurship. You know robotics, meaning that you could use that in the corporate world. So, this is what we mean by changing the landscape, changing the education," said spokesperson Steve Mabona.