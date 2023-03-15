Malema set to brief the media ahead of EFF national shutdown

The media briefing comes after the DA launched a legal bid to stop the mass gathering and what it calls rampant intimidation and threats of violence by the EFF

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to address the public on Wednesday, ahead of the party’s looming nationwide shutdown.

There has been growing criticism over the party’s plans to mobilise hundreds of EFF members, citizens, and other organisations next week to demand an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The media briefing comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) launched a legal bid to stop the mass gathering and what it calls rampant intimidation and threats of violence allegedly peddled by the EFF.

However, the red beret’s national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the DA's efforts are anti-democratic: “Their legal action is a poor publicity stunt to appeal to an anti-democratic, right-wing constituency. It is further telling that the DA has at this stage only applied for an interdict against the national shutdown only in the City of Cape Town, as it reveals their narrow fetish to categorise the Western Cape as a province separate from South Africa."

