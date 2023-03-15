Malema defends EFF's shutdown plans, says it's a peaceful protest

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has defended his party's decision to embark on a national shutdown on Monday, saying that load shedding, crime and other problems facing the country were out of control.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has defended his party's decision to embark on a national shutdown on Monday, saying that load shedding, crime and other problems facing the country were out of control.

Outlining the party's plans for the looming shutdown at the red berets’ headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Malema said that they could not sit back and allow the challenges to persist.

He said that they also wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

"We cannot fold our arms when the country is on the brink of collapse. The future generation is going to ask us what we did when the country was faced with so many challenges and the only thing we can do is to raise our voices," Malema said.

Julius Malema, EFF President, says President Cyril Ramaphosa is the person who should be blamed for any “economic damage” in the country.



He says Ramaphosa can stop the March 20 national shutdown by stepping down as President. TCG ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

Julius Malema, EFF President, says there is no going to be violence during the EFF March 20 national shutdown march.



He accuses the DA of wanting to deploy “agent provocateurs” within their march who are going to cause violence. TCG ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

At the same time, he said that the EFF did not want looting during their planned march.

He said that party representatives had met with airports, retail shops, law enforcement officials and other stakeholders to give them notice of their protest, to make sure they prepared for the demonstrations.

His briefing comes as the Democratic Alliance (DA) launched a legal bid to stop the mass gathering of what it called rampant intimidation and threats of violence by the EFF.

However, Malema said that the DA was simply trying to protect Ramaphosa.

'OURS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST'

The EFF leader also called on police to arrest anyone who engaged in criminal activity during his party’s planned national shutdown protest next week.

Malema balked at suggestions by political parties that the EFF was calling for their supporters to destroy infrastructure during their march.

The EFF president said that the party did not support people using the march as an opportunity to loot shops.

He said that shop owners should close their businesses to be on the safe side.

Malema said that the EFF would be working with law enforcement officials to ensure no acts of criminality took place.

"Police have a responsibility to arrest criminals, so anyone who damages property will face law enforcement. Ours is a peaceful protest. You will only come back twice, if we had said 'be violent'."

He also refused to answer questions from media regarding the locations of their marches across the country.