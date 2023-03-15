Malema asks small business owners to close their shops and joint EFF's shutdown

Julius Malema said that small businesses had suffered the most under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, with high levels of load shedding and crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that small business owners should close their shops and join them in their protest next Monday.

Malema said that small businesses had suffered the most under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, with high levels of load shedding and crime.

He was speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon at the EFF’s Winnie-Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg.

The EFF leader said that the damage done by PresidentRamaphosa to small businesses was far greater than his party asking them to stop their operations for one day.

Malema said their 20 March protest was for every person concerned with the direction the country was taking.

He said that the EFF labour desk would also be ready to assist any workers who were discriminated by their employer for not showing up to work next Monday.

"No one can stop it, no police can stop it, no army can stop it. Ramaphosa can stop it by stepping down."

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the EFF did not have the authority to order businesses to close their operations and police would be on high alert for any acts of criminality on the day.

