Long-serving MP, Lindiwe Sisulu, officially resigns from Parliament

CAPE TOWN - One of the country’s longest-serving members of Parliament, Lindiwe Sisulu, has officially resigned from Parliament.

She’s among four former ministers to tender their resignations after they were excluded from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new-look Cabinet announced last week.

Former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, former Minister of Women, Youth and People Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and former Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have also joined the growing list of resignations.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has thanked them for their service and wished them well.

Most recently, Sisulu courted controversy, openly saying that she believed that President Ramaphosa should face consequences related to the Phala Phala Farm investigation.

Her last interactions as a minister in Parliament related to a controversial R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

Former Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has already gone on to take up the full-time job of the African National Congress (ANC)’s secretary-general.

His former deputy, Dikeledi Magadzi, has also resigned as an MP.