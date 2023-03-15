Latest Gauteng crime stats paint province as rape capital of SA: Funzi Ngobeni

Between 1 October and 31 December 2022, reported rape cases in Gauteng rose by 9%, sexual assault reports grew by 8.5% and sexual offences shot up by a staggering 26.2%.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA’s newly appointed chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, said that the latest provincial crime statistics painted a grim picture that Gauteng was emerging as the rape capital of the country.

Presenting the latest crime statistics on Tuesday, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela revealed that between 1 October and 31 December 2022, reported rape cases increased by 9%.

Sexual assault reports saw an 8.5% spike, while sexual offences had a staggering 26.2% increase.

READ: About 25 rapes a day reported at Gauteng police stations in Q3 - crime stats

READ: Quarterly crime stats: '2022 characterised by senseless killings,' says Saftu

Ngobeni said that the crime statistics reaffirmed ActionSA's view that the African National Congress government’s interventions failed to stem lawlessness in South Africa.

“Women in our province continue to go unprotected from gender-based violence as the province has been unable to provide adequate safety houses and community support for victims of gender-based violence.”