Karpowership determined to add megawatts to SA's ineffective electricity grid

Though the controversial Turkish power plant company struggled to get its projects at three ports off the ground, it said it met South Africa’s strict environmental standards.

CAPE TOWN - Controversial power plant company, Karpowership said it did not give up on its mission to add more megawatts to the country's struggling grid, and that its three projects met the country's strict environmental standards.

The Turkish company struggled to get its projects at the port of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay, and Coega off the ground.

The Environment Ministry recently announced it would be probing a complaint that the company misrepresented the views of small-scale fisheries in one of its applications, leading to its suspension.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment also rejected Karpowership's Coega Harbour application in its entirety, while it refused environmental authorisation for a separate project.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) granted Karpowership three licenses that would see the company generate more than 1,200 additional megawatts in a 20-year contract that was estimated to cost in excess of R200 billion.

In addition to the red tape, Karpowership was also the subject of public scrutiny about their business ties, with some allegations that the Turkish company was corrupt.

Karpowership previously denied these allegations.

The company said it was disappointed in the continued setbacks, warning South African authorities that the country's economy would continue to slump in the face of unprecedented load shedding.

The company vowed to cooperate with authorities to find amicable solutions.