John Jeffery defends hate speech and hate crimes bill amid criticism

A new bill that is expected to criminalise hate speech and crime was made known to the public by the National Assembly, however, not everyone is happy with the bill.

CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery has defended criticism of a new bill that will criminalise hate speech and hate crimes, saying it's intended to curb the proliferation of such incidents across the country.

Some opposition parties believe the Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill will stifle freedom of speech and expression.

They said that there's also no proof that hate crimes are on the increase in South Africa.

The bill - five years in the making - was passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday despite four opposition parties rejecting it.

Jeffery said that the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act has not proven enough of a deterrent to prevent hate crimes.

“We need this bill because we are seeing a growth in hatred of different groups of people both in South Africa and internationally. The bill will allow South Africa to more effectively investigate and prosecute hate crimes. It will enable us to record hate crimes and ensure that the cases are victim-centered and the directives are issued to police and prosecution as to how to deal with hate crimes.”

Although supportive of the bill, the Inkatha Freedom Party's Zandile Majozi said she was concerned the definition of hate speech as defined in the bill is too broad and vague.

“Some worry that the bill could be used to silence political opponents and critics - which would violate their rights to freedom of expression.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance's Werner Horn believes the bill would prove to be constitutionally deficient.