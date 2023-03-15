In challenging for DA's top job, Phenyane hopes to help improve the organisation

Lungile Phenyane will face off with Steenhuisen and Phalatse for federal leader and she’s up against the powerful Helen Zille for the position of federal council chair.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s little-known yet most-nominated candidate ahead of its national congress, Lungile Phenyane, hopes to inspire more women and the youth to play a bigger role in South African politics.

Phenyane was nominated for all the top positions up for grabs at the DA’s upcoming elective conference.

She and former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, are both likely to get a drubbing from John Steenhuisen when they contest him for the position of federal leader.

Steenhuisen is the incumbent.

The DA will hold its conference on 1 and 2 April.

The DA’s announcement of party members who will stand for leadership positions on Wednesday afternoon has caught many by surprise.

🇿🇦 | Presenting the #DAcongress2023 candidates.



These are the individuals that will stand for election at our Federal Congress on 1 and 2 April.



Delegates will also make resolutions to help charter a way forward for 2024 and beyond as we work to build a better future for SA. pic.twitter.com/Sp8FgCOMpp ' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 15, 2023

#DA The federal leader position will be a three-way race between incumbent John Steenhuisen, Lungile Phenyane and Mpho Phalatse. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

#DA Also three deputy federal chairpersons positions to be contested by:



Anton Bredell

JP Smith

Lungile Phenyane

Natasha Mazzone

Nqaba Bhanga

Refiloe Nt'sekhe

Shehana Kajee

Solly Malatsi



LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2023

Phenyane features in every category and she will face off with Steenhuisen and Phalatse for federal leader.

And she’s up against the powerful Helen Zille for federal council chair.

But in her own words, Phenyane told Eyewitness News that her candidature was about more than just herself.

"This is not about an individual or a position. The main aim is for us, the youth and women, to be actively involved and show we are very much capable of taking this country forward."

The 35-year-old, who’s based in Pretoria, said her only hope was to help improve the organisation, however, she refused to discuss the party’s weaknesses.

Phenyane, when asked about campaigning ahead of the congress, said that she would just go with the flow.