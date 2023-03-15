Impeachment inquiry: Mkhwebane to finally take the hot seat

Her evidence comes after months of testimonies in support of Mkhwebane and those who called into question her competence.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will finally take to the witness stand on Wednesday at the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Her evidence also comes a day after the Western Cape High Court reserved judgement on her application to suspend the proceedings of the inquiry getting to the bottom of her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane’s evidence will come after months of testimonies from a former public protector, the institution's CEO and senior investigators as well as people she made adverse findings against.

The inquiry also heard evidence from the Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni who appeared as Mkhwebane’s witness.

While Mkhwebane addressed the committee directly on several occasions, she will take the witness stand officially to respond to questions from her counsel, Dali Mpofu, and evidence leader Nasreen Bawa.

Mkhwebane will have to respond to evidence on reports that were set aside by the courts like the South African Revenue Service rogue unit, the Vrede farm investigation the CIEX/Reserve Bank matter.

Evidence from witnesses who complained about her treatment of officials will also be put to Mkhwebane.

After Mkhwebane’s evidence, the committee is expected to provide the National Assembly with a report with its recommendations by the end of April.