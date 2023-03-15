'I've never had peace since I started as Public Protector' - Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane took to the witness stand for the first time on Wednesday in the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she’d never had "peace" since her appointment at the institution about six years ago.

Mkhwebane took to the witness stand for the first time on Wednesday in the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, where she focused on how the inquiry came to be.

She said that she was excited to give evidence and denied delaying matters by approaching the courts.

Responding to her senior counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, Mkhwebane said that she had been out of favour since her first day on the job.

"It’s six and a half years now being the Public Protector and I would indicate that I never had peace since I started to work as the Public Protector and I think the cause of all the troubles, which you have indicated Advocate Mpofu, in your opening... touching the 'untouchables.'"

Investigating "untouchables" was the reason why the inquiry was established, she said.

Mkhwebane said that she was participating in it to put the matter to rest.

Mpofu told the committee that they would first deal with the CR17 Bosasa matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, which he said "triggered" the inquiry.

"One of the main triggers why we are here, then we will go to the next level of 'untouchables' by going to the rogue unit (Ivan) Pillay cases."