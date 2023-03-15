Govt tables revised wage offer for public service unions

Government and the public service unions appear to have found some common ground at the latest council meeting, where the Department of Public Service and Administration tabled its revised offer.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has tabled a revised wage offer of 7% for the 2023/2024 financial year, up from the initial offer of a 4.7% increase.

The revised offer follows continued negotiations at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council after talks kicked off last month, with just over 50% of public service unions taking part.

The latest developments at the bargaining council come amid a heated standoff between Nehawu and government over the 2022/2023 wages.

Government and the public service unions appear to have found some common ground at the latest council meeting, where the Department of Public Service and Administration tabled its revised offer.

Labour's initial demands included a single-year term agreement amid a trust deficit brought on by government's failure to uphold the 2018 three-year wage agreement.

But the unions, including union federation Fedusa, as well as teachers union Sadtu, now appear to be amenable to a two-year term, with the second year increase set at CPI plus 1.5%.

It's understood that a determination is yet to be made on the housing allowance and medical aid.

While the Department of Public Service and Administration is yet to announce further details on the current offer, an insider has confirmed government's position.

The unions say they expect this round of negotiations to be concluded by the end of the month, pending a follow-up meeting with government.

Meanwhile, Nehawu, a Cosatu-affiliate, is still demanding government to rethink the 2022/23 wage increase of 3%, with a disruptive strike seen across the country for almost two weeks.