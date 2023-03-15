Govt confirms signing of settlement agreement to end Nehawu strike

The settlement agreement with government now paves the way for unions affiliated with Cosatu to return to the negotiating table for the 2023/2024 wage talks which kicked off last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Service and Administration has confirmed the signing of a settlement agreement to end the disruptive Nehawu strike in parts of the country.

This follows a meeting at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council on Tuesday where striking Cosatu-affiliates also agreed to return to work.

A subsequent special council meeting is expected to sit later on Wednesday where the previously disgruntled unions will submit a memorandum of the residual matters emanating from the 2022/2023 wage negotiations.

Nehawu, nurses union Denosa, as well as police union, Popcru, were visibly absent at the start of the current wage negotiations amid tensions over wage increases for the previous financial year.

This is despite government unilaterally implementing a 3% wage increase almost half a year ago.

The cessation of hostilities, which lasted almost two weeks, is believed to have claimed a handful of lives when striking workers prevented some patients from accessing healthcare facilities in parts of the country.

But Nehawu has denied that the deaths were a direct result of the strike.

Meanwhile, government has revised its wage offer for 2023/2024 up to 7% from the initial 4.7% tabled last month.