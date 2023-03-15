Gauteng's top cop Elias Mawela urges residents to refrain from mob justice

At least 102 people lost their lives to vigilante violence in the last quarter of 2022.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has called on residents in the province to stop taking the law into their own hands after recent crime statistics showed a spike in vigilante killings.

Mawela presented the third quarter crime statistics for Gauteng on Tuesday for the period between October and December 2022.

At least 102 people were killed in vigilante violence or so-called mob justice in that timeframe.

Mawela said that there is no justification for the violence.

“The areas where these mob justices are happening… usually these are happening in informal settlements without any basic services. The roads are not even accessible for us, but we call upon the people to say they must have a little bit of confidence in the criminal justice system.”