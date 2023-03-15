Go

Gauteng education department rolls out programme to push for practical skills

The department has launched a multi-certification programme, to be prioritised in informal settlements, which will enable pupils to learn additional skills throughout their schooling years.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane with the department's deputy DG, Alison Bengtson in Ekurhuleni on 15 March 2023 launching the multi-certification skills programme. Picture: Twitter/@EducationGP1
15 March 2023 17:27

JOHANNESBURG - Grade 1 to 12 pupils in Gauteng will now be able to acquire practical skills outside of the academic programme.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng Education launched its multi-certification programme which will give pupils skills such as coding, robotics, rocketry, sign language, and plumbing - among others.

The department’s deputy director general Allisson Bengston said the pupils would receive a certificate for each programme completed.

She said the programme would be gradually rolled out at public schools across the province, but institutions in townships and informal settlements would be prioritised.

“By the time the learners finish their schooling after 12 years, they will have a matric certificate plus 12 additional skills based certificates, and we start the programme from grade one.”

