Employers noted decrease in work productivity due to load shedding - survey

The South African blackout survey was conducted, and it found that 45% of employers noticed that since load shedding was implemented, there was a decrease in work productivity.

JOHANNESBURG - An online survey has found that 45% of employers who participated noticed a decrease in work productivity due to load shedding.

The South African blackout survey was conducted last month, collecting data from about 1,500 respondents on the adverse effects and costs of the rolling power cuts.

Seventy-two percent of the respondents said that the power cuts had negatively affected their work life, with businesses incurring damage to equipment, which has been so costly.

They have also had to downsize workforces or close down completely.

The survey highlighted that over 1,900 hours of power cuts were recorded last year.

The Brandmapp WhyFive survey, conducted last month, accumulated responses from mid-market households earning above R10,000 a month.

The study picked up that among the almost 1,500 participants, over 70% of them felt their personal safety, household costs and work productivity had been impacted directly by the high stages of load shedding.

The study also noted that worker confidence and mood had taken a negative swing due to load shedding causing significant material effects on various businesses, like loss of revenue, downsizing or salary reductions.

As Eskom flickers between stage 4 and 5 and their leadership stays in question, the survey concluded that taxpayers’ productivity and resilience were set for a decline.