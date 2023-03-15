EC health & education depts lose out on conditional grants again

Conditional grants are funds allocated by the National Treasury to achieve national policy objectives, speeding up access to basic public services, including health, education, water and welfare.

EASTERN CAPE - Two Eastern Cape government departments have taken a huge knock after losing out on conditional grants again.

The province has lost R107 million worth of money in total and the departments of health and education are affected.

The announcement was made by the MEC of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, during the 2023 Eastern Cape Budget Speech.

The Eastern Cape has a total budget of R89 billion to spend.

This was announced by Mvoko in the 2023 provincial budget speech.

Of the R89 billion, R41 billion is allocated to the department of education, a portfolio known for forfeiting funds due to underspending.

"At the core of our priorities is education, as it is one of the tools used to build the socio-economic standing of our country. As such, we are allocating R41 billion to the department of education."

The department of health has been allocated just over R28 million for the 2023 financial year.