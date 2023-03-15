Courts and prisons in limbo as load shedding derails SA's justice system

A number of courts in the country without generators lose crucial hours, which in turn impact an accused person's right to a fair trial, and puts pressure on already overcrowded correctional facilities.

CAPE TOWN - Load shedding is hampering the wheels of justice, with rolling power cuts delaying proceedings at courts across the country.

Research advocacy officer at NGO Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin, said since the start of last year, load shedding had a marked impact on the functioning of South African courts.

"We heard from the Chief Justice recently when he was delivering the annual judiciary report that courts performed less than their targets, mainly due to the impact of load shedding. He mentioned the Land Claims Court for example, which was one of the worst performers because it didn't have a generator until November last year. That means that for the whole of last year, it was operating without a generator."

Benjamin said a number of other courts suffered the same impact.

"A court sits on average for about six hours a day and, for example, if there is stage 6 load shedding, that means there are four hours of the day in which the court cannot operate."

He warned that power cuts could have serious consequences and infringe on an accused's person's right to a fair trial.

"All the evidence that is presented to the court, all the processes that are happening, must be recorded properly... Which is why in each and every court we find that there are these mics that are connected to the stenographer's machine, which records all the proceedings. In many, many courts, where there are generators... the generators are only able to power the lights but they can't power the court's recording machines... and that has an impact on the right to a fair trial.

“If the proceedings are not recorded, that means you have not been given a fair trial, and this has an impact on the accused because their rights are not protected. But it also has an impact on the broader criminal justice system because if, for example, you take that case on appeal, that conviction could be set aside, and that means criminals would walk free, simply because the machines didn't record the trial properly due to load shedding."

PRISONS STRUGGLING IN DARKNESS

Meanwhile, correctional services facilities are also struggling as they fork out money for diesel to keep the lights on.

The Correctional Services Department's Singabakho Nxumalo said this put lives at risk.

"Load shedding has seen us having to procure generators as a backup system, and you'll understand that correctional facilities are closed spaces, so power cuts leave us in darkness, and this puts lives at risk, should someone decide to do something stupid.

"Hence, as a department, we have made it a priority that we procure generators, and we'll continue to explore ways and means to have interrupted power supply... But it is a challenge, and even worse when we experience stage 6 load shedding."

Nxumalo said if Eskom threw the department a lifeline by exempting correctional facilities from load shedding, they would accept it gladly.

He said for now, however, keeping places like hospitals powered was a greater priority, and that the department would in the meantime continue to focus on the procurement of generators.

"As much as we have generators, we cannot just sit back. We are also exploring other means, like solar and other measures."

Nxumalo said delays in the courtroom also had a knock-on effect on correctional services.

"The impact is big, because if courts are not able to function, it means that many people would be sent back to our facilities because those cases would be postponed... and now we are sitting with overcrowding of 43% percent, which is quite big. So, the impact is there, whether we have generators or not. If other arms of the criminal justice system are impacted negatively, it will affect us."