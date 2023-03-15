City of Ekurhuleni assures residents that tap water safe to drink

It said that fake posts being circulated on social media were misinforming people and causing unnecessary panic.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has assured residents that the tap water in the city was safe to drink, following fake posts on social media stating that the water was contaminated.

It said that the posts had been circulated on social media for weeks now, claiming that water supplied by the municipality had a cholera-causing bacterium.

The city said that the posts were misinforming people and causing unnecessary panic.

Following three cases of cholera reported in Ekurhuleni, the city said that there was no need for panic, as the water had been tested.

It said that its environmental health practitioners conducted these tests to determine whether the tap water was the cause of infection, but the tests came back negative.

It said that the water was continuously sampled and analysed to ensure that it was safe to drink and for general use.

There have been six cases of cholera recorded in the province, with three of the cases identified in the city.

The first cholera-related death in the country was also in Wattville in Ekurhuleni.

The city said that it had ramped up its education programme on the disease.