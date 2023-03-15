CALS wants to join a case challenging an 'out' for sexual offence perpetrators

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) is applying to intervene in a legal challenge of rape and sexual offence laws which effectively give a perpetrator an ‘out’ if the state can’t prove he knew that the complainant hadn’t consented.

Local non-profit, the Embrace Project, and a young woman who was raped in 2018 filed the challenge in the Pretoria High Court late last year.

And now CALS wants to join the challenge as well.

The law in its current form effectively provides that if an accused facing charges of rape or other sexual offences subjectively believed the complainant was consenting, even if his belief was unreasonable, then he must be acquitted.

The Embrace Project wants to change this.

To this end, it’s challenging the Sexual Offences Act insofar as the act doesn’t criminalise rape and other sexual offences in which the perpetrator "wrongly and unreasonably believed that the complainant had given consent".

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, acting in the public interest and on behalf of various clients of its, supports the relief being sought.

It says, though, that at its core, the problem lies with defining rape and other sexual offences in terms of a lack of consent.

The centre also says the relief being sought should cover rape and other sexual offences committed under the common law, which would have taken place before the enactment of the Sexual Offences Act in 2007 as well.