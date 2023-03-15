ActionSA's Mashaba unapologetic about subjecting councillors to polygraph tests

The ActionSA leader was this week’s guest on Politricking with Tshidi Madia – a politics podcast brought to you by Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba remains unapologetic about subjecting his councillors to polygraph tests, saying voting with one’s conscience along with the African National Congress (ANC) is a betrayal which must result in an expulsion.

He expressed support for the Democratic Alliance (DA), after 69 of its ballots were discarded by the Independent Electoral Commission during the election of a speaker in Tshwane on Monday.

The ballots were numbered in the hope to keep track on how DA councillors voted.

Unlike the DA, those suspected of voting with the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during the election of embattled former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela did not have to leave a trace of how they voted.

This despite suspicion that around four members in Herman Mashaba’s party turned against the multiparty coalition.

Mashaba said he understands and agrees with the DA’s approach.

“Must we sit back like fools? We honestly will be fools to not act in this particular matter."

He is currently on the hunt for those who go against specific resolutions when alone in the voting booth.

“It’s a betrayal of the highest order and ActionSA is going to follow other processes if we find and we’ve got evidence of any of our councillors who voted with the ANC.”

Mashaba said those who want to vote with their conscience must say so during caucus meetings instead of surprising their parties in the final tally.

