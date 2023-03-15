3 persons of interest linked to Denecke Persence's murder released

The body of Denecke Persence was discovered in the community this weekend, after she was reported missing on Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Three persons of interest who've allegedly been linked to the killing of a 10-year-old Macassar girl have been released.

Macassar residents have demanded that policing in the community be sharpened.

Waseemah Flaendorp, a community activist who spoke to Eyewitness News, demanded that those responsible for Denecke Persence's death, be brought to book.

"We’ve decided we’re going to get an emergency unit together with Somerset West police, the people that helped us and we’re going to start this now to look after our children… you must watch my child, I will watch your child, like the ubuntu thing. We want to have that now in our community because it’s very sad what happened to this little girl."

Gender-based violence activist, Anneline Hartzenberg, was part of a group of people who searched for the young girl until they discovered her body in a reed bed close to the N2 highway.

"Whoever [has] done this to this little girl, they will rot in jail."

Police said that the investigation into the 10-year-old's killing continues.