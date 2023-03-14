Wits management agrees to mediation process with SRC

This follows meetings with the student leaders last week after they called a ceasefire on the two-week long shutdown at the university.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of the Witwatersrand's management has agreed to a mediation process with the student representative council (SRC).

This follows meetings with the student leaders last week after they called a ceasefire on the two-week-long shutdown at the university.

The students took to the streets earlier this month over historical debt and accommodation challenges.

The university said that it welcomed the proposal for mediation as it showed a way forward.

The university's spokesperson, Shirona Patel: "The Office of the Dean of Student Affairs will work with the SRC and management to arrange a convenient time and appropriate terms for such a process, as well as to engage a professional mediator in the coming days."