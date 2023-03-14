WC govt to spend R1.1bn over next three years to tackle load shedding

Provincial Finance MEC Mereille Wenger tabled the province's budget on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that it would spend R1.1 billion over the next three years on tackling load shedding.

Provincial Finance MEC Mireille Wenger tabled the province's budget on Tuesday.

She said that besides dealing with the power crisis, a total of R242 billion has been set aside to address various issues in the province.

Wenger said that the province would spend R171 billion on the well-being of citizens, which included education and healthcare.

The province has also set aside R39.8 billion to boost the economy and to create jobs, and R4.7 billion will be spent the safety of citizens.

The MEC said that only through action could the province deliver change and a future full of hope.

"The Western Province government stands together with you, ready to roll up our sleeves to build a better future."

Wenger said that the biggest threat the province faced right now was the "missing in action" stable supply of electricity.

She said that the province wanted to ramp up its energy security and decrease its reliance on Eskom.