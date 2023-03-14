Water Dept to meet with electricity minister over load shedding exemptions

Power cuts have affected Rand Water's water supply to reservoirs in different municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation is set to meet with newly appointed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to discuss the possible exemption of key water infrastructure from load shedding.

The initial request was made last year when Rand Water announced its purification plants were struggling to supply water to reservoirs in municipalities.

This comes as the country continues to battle unprecedented power cuts, crippling the economy and frustrating residents.

It's a double whammy for businesses and households who also have to go without water as the water utility battles to pump water to taps without a stable electricity network.

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai has again lobbied the government to add some of the water utility's plants to the list of infrastructure exempt from load shedding.

"Electricity is really the heartbeat of our ability to pump water," said Mosai.

Mosai said that theoretically, Rand Water's purification plants should already be exempt from the power cuts but the national grid is far too unstable.

"In instances where we are not meant to be load shed, we have a lot of power trips."

While the national state of disaster to deal with the electricity crisis makes provision for waterworks to be spared from load shedding, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo said the upcoming meeting with the electricity department, Eskom and waterboards would thrash out the exact details.

"So that we know which systems are more critical."

Officials are yet to give a clear timeline for the meeting.