UWC on drive to raise awareness of cancer-causing HPV

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape said that raising awareness about the cancer-causing human papillomavirus (HPV) was important.

HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that causes warts on body parts which can lead to cancer.

Reports suggest that between 44% and 85% of women in the country under 25 are infected with the virus.

Associate professor at UWC's School of Nursing, Talitha Crowley, said that high-risk forms of HPV were responsible for about 70% of cervical cancer among women.

Primary healthcare specialist at UWC, Rukshana Adams, said that the vaccine to prevent and treat the virus was available.

"The vaccine is given to girls who are nine years old or older and delivered jointly by the EPI [Expanded Programme of Immunisation] and the ISHP [Integrated School Health Programme] as an outreach to schools. Two doses are given six months apart and are provided by the government for free."