Strict conditions in place for Eskom bailout, Treasury tells Scopa

National Treasury’s head of assets, Duncan Pieterse, said that through stringent pre-financing conditions, government hoped to turn the tide on not reaping any benefit of financing state-owned companies.

CAPE TOWN - The National Treasury said that it would not just be doling out money to Eskom, despite a R254 billion bailout announced in this year’s budget speech.

Bailouts to Eskom account for more than half of the money allocated to SOEs over the last 10 years and it’s responsible for more than 85% of loan guarantees.

The Treasury on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the status of bailouts and loan guarantees to mostly struggling state-owned enterprises.

Bailouts of over R330 billion have been paid to struggling SOEs over the last 10 years.

"It’s clear that the bailouts that we’ve given Eskom up until now have not managed to address the entity’s underlying liquidity and solvency challenges."

Pieterse said that this was because Eskom’s debt had continued to grow and operational challenges had not been resolved.

"We have instituted a provision that Eskom is no longer allowed to borrow for the debt relief period, so we can deal with the debt that continues to be a problem."

Another bailout condition includes an independent operational assessment, that will be led by an international technical association of energy plant operators, VGBE.