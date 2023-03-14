Some Gizzu portable power banks recalled due to risk of explosion

The National Consumer Commission is urging consumers to urgently return certain Gizzu portable power banks after the distributor informed that the products could overheat and explode while charging.

CAPE TOWN - Amid load shedding, power banks have become more useful, but one such product could be harmful.

The National Consumer Commission is urging consumers to urgently return certain Gizzu portable power banks after the distributor informed that the products could overheat and explode while charging.

Syntech said that the products were imported from China and sold by Takealot, Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

The commission's Pheto Ntaba: "We urge you as a consumer to check the Syntech website if your device is also affected. But then you are urged to immediately stop use of the Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power station."