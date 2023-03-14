Go

Singapore flight declared safe after alleged bomb threat at OR Tambo Airport

The aircraft in question was screened by K9 units after a bomb threat was detected on Tuesday morning.

FILE: Travellers walk near an electronic flight notice board displaying cancelled flights at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 27 November 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
14 March 2023 15:47

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed on Tuesday that the aircraft on which an alleged bomb threat was flagged had been declared safe.

The craft in question, SQ 478 from a Singapore airline, was screened by police's K9 units on Tuesday morning after emergency services were activated.

The aircraft is still grounded, ACSA said.

"As ACSA we will continue to act swiftly to prioritise the safety of all our passengers," their statement read.

It is not clear how many passengers were affected.

