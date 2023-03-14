SA squad eyes World Deaf Sevens gold medal but needs help getting to Argentina

The tournament will get underway in Cordoba from 5 to 9 April and will mark the first time since 1995 that South Africa competes in a World Deaf Rugby tournament.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-man squad is gearing up to represent South Africa at the 2023 World Deaf Sevens tournament in Argentina next month.

At least nine players are from Gauteng, while in the Western Cape, Bonteheuwel's 22-year-old Tashriq Parker has made the cut.

The South African Deaf Rugby Association's Lauren Terras said that the team needed a bit of help to get them to Argentina next month, as the majority of their registered players relied on Sassa grants.

"It's things like the kids even just having a suitcase to go overseas. If I'm not mistaken, 9 of our 12 players have never even been on an airplane. So, it's going to be really fun and interesting but it's quite a journey to get to where we need to be in three weeks' time."

Terras said that among the travelling team's needs were yellow fever injections, first aid supplies and a blazer.

"We will, unfortunately, be going to this tournament, without coming back with a blazer. We just do not have money to come back with a South African blazer, which is obviously a massive achievement for anyone competing overseas."

Meanwhile, Terras said that the team's management was confident that the team was in a good condition and ready to bring gold home.